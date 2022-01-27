McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 767,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.91 and its 200-day moving average is $215.98. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

