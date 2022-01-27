Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $187,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $437.23 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

