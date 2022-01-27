Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 10,917 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $209,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.