Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.42% of Inari Medical worth $219,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 90,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $13,784,975. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

