Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 4,576 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.89. 40,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,741. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

