Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $30.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 158,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,430. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.