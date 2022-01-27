Bank of America Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEVI. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 50,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 106,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

