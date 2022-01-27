Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.75. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

