Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,681 Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.14% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

