Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

IMAQ opened at $9.85 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.