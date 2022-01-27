Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,784,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

