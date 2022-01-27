Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires New Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of View by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

VIEW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.