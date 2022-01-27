Carmignac Gestion Buys Shares of 2,928 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Nordson by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.13 and its 200-day moving average is $243.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

