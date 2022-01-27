Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

