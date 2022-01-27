Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $15,989,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 547,289 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

