Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.