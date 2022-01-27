Financial Comparison: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordson and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.36 billion 5.67 $454.37 million $7.74 29.72 Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordson and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nordson currently has a consensus target price of $285.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.27%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Nordson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 19.24% 22.63% 12.33% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordson beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

