Crestline Management LP Invests $198,000 in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 137,185 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $195,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

GFX opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.