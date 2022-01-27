Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,021 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 30,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BHP Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

