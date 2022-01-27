Crestline Management LP Sells 9,600 Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Crestline Management LP lowered its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WARR. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

