CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,460 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,757.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 318,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 301,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

