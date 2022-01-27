Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $160,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.