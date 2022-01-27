DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 1,308,804 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DPCM Capital by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 239,437 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 279,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 125,945 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,682 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPOA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

