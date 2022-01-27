CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 658,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,581 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

