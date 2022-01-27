Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.59.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.