Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Relx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.