Credit Suisse AG Purchases 159,837 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $108,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

