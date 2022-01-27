General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

