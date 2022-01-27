Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.