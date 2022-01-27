LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 4.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $31,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

