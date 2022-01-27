Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $7.88 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 165,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 50.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 509,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3,297.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 161,118 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

