Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,777 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

