1,756 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $298.87 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.81 and a 200 day moving average of $390.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,076. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

