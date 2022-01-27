Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $117,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $193.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

