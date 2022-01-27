Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 6,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 58,213 shares.The stock last traded at $137.28 and had previously closed at $139.21.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,063,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

