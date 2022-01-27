Barings LLC Invests $298,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $494,085,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.