Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

