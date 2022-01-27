First Washington CORP Sells 500 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

First Washington CORP trimmed its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EchoStar comprises about 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

SATS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SATS opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

