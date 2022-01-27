14,133 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,353,000 after buying an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT opened at $389.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.