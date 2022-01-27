First Washington CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned about 1.75% of Neuronetics worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock worth $145,158 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

