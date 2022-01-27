First Washington CORP Has $4.32 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Washington CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Snowflake by 128.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 19.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $254.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.12 and a 200-day moving average of $316.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total transaction of $14,707,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,044,709 shares of company stock worth $712,635,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

