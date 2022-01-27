Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,199. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

AKTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,989 shares of company stock valued at $359,627. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

