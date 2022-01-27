Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.50-$25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.2-$36.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.12 billion.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $13.69 on Thursday, reaching $389.54. 5,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.75.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

