The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

CAT stock opened at $214.29 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

