The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $187,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,669 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $44.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.