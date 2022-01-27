Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

