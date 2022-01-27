Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $702.52

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.52 ($9.48) and traded as low as GBX 644 ($8.69). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.93), with a volume of 5,793 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 703.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 662. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The stock has a market cap of £308.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

