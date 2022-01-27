Sonora Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 109.8% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 80,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 304.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 337.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 345.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 367.5% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $236.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $590.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.49 and its 200 day moving average is $246.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

