Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $203.32 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

