Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.10 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 21.87 ($0.30). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 21.87 ($0.30), with a volume of 32,108 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.02. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

